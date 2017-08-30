 »   »   » Ranveer Singh To Don The Producer's Hat For Rohit Shetty's 'Temper' Remake?

Rohit Shetty is well known in making good entertaining masala films and it looks like Ranveer Singh will soon don the producer's hat for his upcoming movie which is a remake of Jr NTR's superhit Telugu film 'Temper'.

Mid-Day reported that Ranveer Singh's father is the one who has been convincing him to become a producer for the movie and a source close to his family opened up by saying, "Ranveer's father suggested that he should turn producer with Rohit's film. He may act in it, without being an investor and have a share of the back-end profits."

However, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson rejected the news of him turning a producer and clarified by saying, "Ranveer feels he's not ready for the responsibility."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati and Rohit Shetty is currently working on his upcoming comedy film Golmaal 4.

