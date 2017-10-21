 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! Ranveer Singh To Replace Akshay Kumar In Singh Is Kinng's Sequel Titled Sher Khan?

Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Kiing which released in 2008, turned out to be a blockbuster for the Khiladi's impeccable comic timing and his affable chemistry with Katrina Kaif.

Now, if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed then there are reports about a sequel to the film happening. However, rumours suggest that this time, the film might not star Akshay and the makers have appproached Ranveer Singh for the role. Read on to know more...

Well, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for the makers to clear all the confusion and officially announce the film! Till then, you folk stay tuned for all the hottest updates.

