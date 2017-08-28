 »   »   » SHOCKING DETAILS! This Is the REAL REASON Why Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt Broke Up!

We all know that Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are no longer together. The two have parted ways.
And we have the real story behind this spilt. Sidharth and Alia had a big fight recently. More details below.
Jacqueline Is The Reason Behind This Fight
According to Spotboye, ''Alia and Sidharth reportedly had a big fight due to his proximity with Jacqueline.''
They Cancelled Their Vacation
''Things turned worse, and they cancelled their vacation together, something they had been planning for months.''
They Drifted Away
A top source from the industry says, "Alia and Sidharth fell apart. They just drifted away from each other.''
The Attraction Fizzled Out
''There was no particular reason initially when their attraction for each other fizzled out, but something later happened that only added fuel to the fire."
Jacqueline's Role In This
"In came Jacqueline Fernadez, Sidharth's leading lady in the just released A Gentleman.''
Their 'Friendship' Became The Talk Of The Town
''Sidharth and Jacqueline's 'friendship' became the talk of town, and the rest as they say, is history.''
Sidharth's Reaction..
When asked about the break-up at the song launch of A Gentleman few days ago, Sidharth said, "Alia and I broke-up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs."
