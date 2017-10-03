 »   »   » Rishi Kapoor Is Really Upset With Ranbir Kapoor; Is He Avoiding His Father For This SHOCKING Reason?

We all know that Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor don't share a very friendly bond. The two have confessed the same during many interviews.

When Ranbir was growing up, Rishi could not spend much time with him because of his busy schedule but now just like a doting father, Rishi wants to enjoy every moment with his son but it's not that easy!

Rishi Is Not Happy With Ranbir's Decision According to India.com, ''Ranbir has moved out of the Kapoor home and now lives all by himself. But daddy Rishi isn't too happy about this set up.'' He Really Wants This To Happen ''He has been suggesting almost at all occasions how he wants his son to move back with them in the Pali Hill home. '' He Has Been Upset "Rishi has been upset ever since Ranbir decided to move out of the Kapoor home.'' Rishi Wants Ranbir To Move Back ''He hasn't been able to come to terms with the fact that their son has chosen to live in a separate house. He wishes that Ranbir moves back in with them and he has been constantly making his viewpoint known to both Neetu and Ranbir." He Has Been Taunting His Son ''The desperation and exasperation with the current setup has reached a level that Rishi has been taunting RK Jr. in front of others as well, making the situation embarrassing for the young superstar.'' Ranbir Has Started Avoiding Him ''Thanks to this, Ranbir has been avoiding attending family dos citing work commitments.'' I Want Kapoor's Home To Be Ranbir's Home In an interview on Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha, Rishi had confessed that he wants Ranbir and his family to stay in the Kapoor home at Pali Hill. "I want the Kapoor home to be Ranbir's family home. I want him to start his family life there."

