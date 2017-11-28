 »   »   » SAAHO UPDATE! Prabhas Is Hiding A Secret; His Fans Will Go Crazy After Knowing About It

Saaho is Prabhas' first film in five years as he did not sign any other movie until the completion of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series.

While the shooting is going in a full swing, an interesting update has surfaced online. As per India.com, Prabhas' Saaho will be visual treat for his fans. A source has revealed that the actor will not be seen donning one but two different avatars in the movie.



His Looks Are Different In Every Film "Take any film in which Prabhas has starred in, in his 15 years in cinema, his looks have always been distinct with not one resembling the other.''

Two Avatars ''He will attempt to woo and wow his fans with Saaho also.The young actor will don not one but two different looks in the film.''

Sujeeth Knows That "After the stupendous success of Baahubali, the stakes are high with Saaho and director Sujeeth knows this.''

He Is Trying Hard ''He is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Prabhas' film is grander than ever and meets expectations of fans - both old and new.''

Fans Will Be Surprised ''To add to the wow factor of the film, which already boasts of some awe-inspiring, death-defying stunt and an edge of the seat thrilling story, the director has Prabhas sport two very interesting, distinct avatars which will take fans by surprise.''



Saaho is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, and will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.



