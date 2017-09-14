 »   »   » Even After REJECTING Him 5 Times! Salman Khan DITCHES Jacqueline Fernandez For Deepika Padukone!

Yes, you read it right! Deepika Padukone, who rejected Salman Khan's five films in the past, might work with him in Kick 2.

Earlier, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the sequel too but as per recent reports, Salman Khan wants Deepika Padukone in the film. Scroll down for more.

Deepika Is Being Considered A source told Bollywoodlife, "Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year.'' Fresh Pairing For The Audiences ''As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing.'' Final Call Will Be Taken By.. ''However, the final call is up to Sajid Khan and Salman Khan." Deepika Was Also Offered Sultan A source had informed a daily, ''Deepika, Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were all considered, but it didn't work out. The team was in a fix. They needed a leading lady who would look convincing as an athlete.'' When She Was Questioned.. ''Hmmm. I won't comment on it as it's not right to talk about films other than the films that you are doing. And since I haven't signed any films at the moment." When Deepika Was Asked About Rejecting Salman's Films... "Of course, I want to work with Salman Khan.'' I Want To Do A Right Film With Salman "I want to do a film with him, but it has to be the right film at the right time." Coming Back To Kick 2 Kick 2 is set for a Christmas 2019 release. The movie will take the story forward from the 2014 film.

On a related note, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

