 »   »   » HE IS VERY CLEAR! Salman Khan Doesn't Want STEAMY & Drug-Dealing Scenes In Race 3

We all know that Salman Khan has some dos and don'ts that he follows when it comes to films. He has known to have his own rules and is known for his mandate for his movies.

In the past, the superstar has gone on record to admit that he would never play a baddie or do a lip-lock scene. Salman knows what his fans want and would never disappoint them.



Now, as per a DNA report, an insider was quoted as saying, "Salman has already discussed his ideas with the team and given them his mandates." Read on to know more...



Humour, Please While Race and Race 2 had humour in equal proportion because of Anil Kapoor, the actor isn't a part of this third film in the franchise. The daily quoted a source as saying, "Salman has already asked the writers, director Remo D'Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani to make the film funnier. He wants more humour in the script."

No Steamy Scenes Race and Race 2 had its fair share of raunchy scenes. But not this time. The source was quoted as saying, "He wants the film to cater to family audiences. He doesn't want them squirming in their seats. He doesn't want even one steamy scene or something that people in the family cannot watch together."

Drug Peddling Angle? Never "There was a scene, which involved Salman's character dealing in drugs. That has been chopped off now because Salman does not want to set a bad example for his fans, especially kids and youngsters who follow him. Therefore, the drug-peddling angle in the story too has been nixed," added the source.

Salman In A Never Seen Before Avatar Earlier while talking to a leading daily, producer Ramesh Taurani had said, "Yes Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2."

'I Don't Play A Cop In Race 3' Jacqueline Fernandez who plays Salman's leading lady in the film told Mumbai Mirror, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense."

Jacqueline Is Sure About One Thing She further added, "But yeah, one thing is for sure -- there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



Salman Khan Race 3 to have Aditya Pancholi as VILLAIN | FilmiBeat

Race 3 will be helmed by Remo D'Souza this time, instead of Abbas-Mastan. The movie is slated to go on floors next month.