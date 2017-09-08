 »   »   » For Taking Katrina! Salman Khan Will Not Forgive Ranbir Kapoor; Sanjay Dutt In A Tricky Situation

Finally, all is well between old buddies Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. After a long time, the two finally met during Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh celebrations.

But it seems that Salman Khan will never forgive Ranbir Kapoor (for whom Katrina Kaif left the superstar). And Sanjay Dutt gets into a tricky situation because of this. Want to know what made us say that? Then keep on reading.

Sanjay Wants All His Friends To Watch Bhoomi According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Sanjay is in the process of getting his second comeback venture, Bhoomi's release, and wants all of his Bollywood friends to come and watch his film and spread the word about the movie.'' His Friend Salman Khan Has A Huge Fan Following ''Obviously, one of the biggest social media handle belongs to Salman Khan.'' Sanjay Wants Salman To Recommend His Film ''Sanju surely does not want to miss out on the kind of publicity that he can get through Salman and wants the actor to watch and recommend the film.'' Salman Does Not Want To Attend Any Screening With Ranbir ''But Salman does not want to come and attend any general screening where other actors (read Ranbir Kapoor) will be present.'' So, Sanjay Is Doing This ''So, Sanjay is in the process of organising a special screening for Salman, which the actor can attend with his close ones.'' Sanjay Is Expecting That... ''Sanju has done cameos for films made by Salman's family earlier and hopes that the Dabbangg actor will give him some time.'' Those Who Don't Know Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt became friends when the Kapoor scion signed a movie based on Sanjay's life.

It is said that the problems between Sanjay and Salman had started when Sanjay allowed Ranbir Kapoor to do his biopic.

Also Read: BREAKING! This Celeb CONFIRMS Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut Had An AFFAIR & B'Wood KNOWS About It