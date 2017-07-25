 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Salman Khan Gets TOO CONCERNED About Ex Katrina Kaif; Are They More Than Friends?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made their fans very happy when they announced their upcoming project, Tiger Zinda Hai. But it also gave rise to many speculations and rumours as they both share a past.

Now according to the latest reports, Salman Khan is taking special care of Katrina Kaif on the sets of TZH. Read why he got too concerned about Katrina Kaif while discussing a scene.

There Is A Dangerous Stunt In The Movie A source told Bollywood Life, ''There is an intense deep-sea diving stunt in TZH which Katrina is supposed to perform.'' Salman Doesn't Want Her To Do It ''While the actress is game for it, Salman Khan isn't.'' Salman Is Concerned About Her ''He wants her to opt for a body double because he is concerned she might get hurt.'' The Two Made Headlines At IIFA Also Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had eyes only on each other during the first event of the IIFA 2017 ceremony. When Salman Kissed Katrina On the IIFA stage, Salman Khan surprised everyone when he kissed Katrina Kaif after wishing her a happy birthday. Katrina Getting Attracted Towards Salman A source recently told a daily, ''Now, when Katrina Kaif is single, she's rapidly gravitating towards him for emotional and professional support." Salman Will Never Leave Her Side "And Salman is not one to leave her in the lurch." What About Iulia? We have read many reports in the past about how Iulia Vantur is not happy with Salman and Katrina Kaif's growing friendship. But it seems the lady has full faith on her love!

What say readers?