 »   »   » SHOCKING! When Salman Khan HEARD Jacqueline Fernandez & Sonakshi Sinha Fighting During Dabangg Tour

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha return from Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinhaa were a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg tour. But something unexpected happened between the two, when they were in United Kingdom.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Jacqueline and Sonakshi got into a fight before their act. Read what happened when Salman Khan heard them fighting.

What Happened Exactly... "It was during the Dabangg tour in United Kingdom that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha had a misunderstanding of sorts.'' Both Were Co-Performers On Stage ''The two may well be co-stars of Salman Khan in different films, but they were also his co-performers on stage.'' Sona & Jacky Got Into A Fight ''And it so happened that the two got into an altercation back stage.'' When Salman Heard Them Fighting ''The decibel levels reached Salman's ears and the actor had to step in to diffuse the situation.'' Salman Told Them.... "Bhai told them to cool off and the actresses decided to listen to him.'' Salman Too Used To Get Angry Earlier But... ''Salman himself was known to get into arguments earlier in life, but then he has sobered down so much that he managed to convince the warring girls to make peace immediately.'' After Salman's Advice.. ''They then hugged each other as well.'' When They Reached India ''Sonakshi and Jacqueline were also seen hugging each other warmly after they reached Indian shores from the tour.''

All's well that ends well!

