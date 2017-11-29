 »   »   » COLD WAR ALERT! Akshay Kumar Is Salman Khan's NEW ENEMY; Ignores Him Completely At IIFFI 2017

Salman Khan

There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were good friends but not anymore. The two attended the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017 but something unexpected happened at the event.

The famous actors did not even greet each other. Wait, it does not end here, Salman Khan royally ignored Akshay Kumar on the stage. Keep reading to know more.

No Pleasantries Were Exchanged According to Bollywood Life, ''First of all, they weren't seen sharing pleasantries at the event even when they shared the stage together for a group photo.'' No Eye Contact Either Amitabh Bachchan stood between them while both of them avoided eye contact. Salman Hugged Big B But... Salman even hugged AB but we couldn't see any kind of gesture for Akshay from Salman's end. They Even Avoided Sitting Together They even sat separately. While Salman had Matin Rey Tangu and Katrina Kaif for company, Akshay was seated elsewhere. Is It Because Of This Film? Salman Khan had collaborated with Karan Johar for Battle of Saragarhi with Akshay Kumar in lead. But... When the supertstar came to know that his friend, Ajay Devgn had announced a film on the same subjected, he backed out of the project for ethical reasons. Or Is Reshma Shetty The Reason? Reshma Shetty, who used to manage Salman's work, now does a similar job for Akshay. Si, is she the reason behind the cold war between the two actors? A Few Months Back Akshay Kumar had told Deccan Chronicle, "Everybody knows who the big superstar is. Salman is huge, his collections are huge and he is a pure commercial actor. He's my senior."

Well, this is Bollywood, here things change at the drop of a hat!

