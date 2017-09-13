 »   »   » SHOCKING! Salman Khan IGNORING Iulia Vantur Intentionally; Stops Spending Time With Her!

Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The actor is so involved in the movie that he has stopped spending time with his girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

As per recent reports, Salman Khan is totally ignoring Iulia Vantur for TZH. More details below.



Salman Is Neck-deep In Work According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Salman has been extremely busy with his work.''

Salman Wants To Make Sure.. ''Not only is Salman working on fine-tuning his film Tiger Zinda Hai for release, but he is also working on making sure that his close friends and family, who are some of the best in understanding the nuances of box office success, watch his film."

Iulia Is Suffering Because Of This ''In the process, it is Iulia who is getting the raw end of the deal - Iulia, who despite being the closest to Salman, is not able to see the film or him.''

YRF Is Also Very Strict About The Promotions ''Yash Raj Films, being one of the premier film production houses in the country, spends a lot more attention on promotions.''

No Time For Iulia Even After Finishing The Movie ''This means that Salman will have to spend a lot more time promoting his film.''

The Burden Of The Film Is On Salman's Shoulders ''The success of Tiger Zinda Hai now depends on the quality of the film aided by the star power of Salman Khan and his pairing with Katrina Kaif.''

Salman Is Worried This Time ''So, a worried Salman knows that the film is riding on his hard work.''

Waiting For The Family's Response... ''He now awaits responses from everyone in his family from Salim Khan to bhai Sohail Khan to give a boost to TZH. ''



On a related note, the movie will release around Christmas this year.



