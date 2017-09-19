 »   »   » Something Is NOT RIGHT! Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Giving Iulia Vantur Sleepless Nights!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dated for many years before ending their relationship but the two always maintained a healthy friendship post their break-up. Till the time, Katrina was dating Ranbir, she did not work with the superstar but soon after her split with the Kapoor scion, the diva signed Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman.

And as per rumours Salman's ladylove Iulia Vantur was not too happy with this. But after hearing about Salman and Katrina's closeness on the sets of the movie, the Romanian beauty is having sleepless nights.

Iulia Is Damn Upset As per a leading web portal, ''Iulia Vantur is reportedly upset with Salman Khan.'' She Isn't A Part Of Dabangg Tour ''The actress isn't part of the Da-Bang tour, something she isn't too elated about.'' Growing Disconnect Between The Two Because Of Katrina ''The actor is working opposite ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif for this film again, while there is growing discontent with his alleged girlfriend.'' Iulia Is Annoyed ''When asked if she has received help from Salman to find a lead role in one of his projects, Iulia said, "I did not come to India just to get a Bollywood movie''. She Is Worried Also A source recently confirmed to a web portal, "Salman's proximity to Katrina is also worrying the Romanian beauty.'' Why Salman Didn't Cast Her Opposite Aayush? ''And she's also worried as to why she was not cast opposite Aayush Sharma in his upcoming film.'' And... ''Why has Salman asked Mukesh Chabra to cast the girl, rather than taking someone who is ready and available?"

Well, only Salman knows the answer!

