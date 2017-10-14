 »   »   » Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Will Have No Teaser?

All eyes are on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and reports state that the film-makers have a unique strategy to promote the film. While all the other movies are releasing a teaser, Tiger Zinda Hai will have no teaser and will showcase a motion poster which will blow people's mind.

Also, a source close to the movie revealed that the motion poster will be released during or after Diwali and the trailer will be launched on the first week of November. Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most eagerly awaited film and is shot in India, Morocco and Abu Dhabi. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012 with the same starcast.