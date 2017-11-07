 »   »   » What Happened? Salman Khan REFUSES To Kiss Ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif On Tiger Zinda Hai's Sets

'Ek baar maine jo commitment kar di to main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta' holds true for Salman Khan!

The superstar was asked to kiss ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif by the director of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar but Salman Khan refused to do so as he still believes in his no intimacy on-screen policy. Read details below.



No Intimacy Clause According to Deccan Chronicle, ''No means no for Salman Khan whose ‘no intimacy' clause with his heroines on screen remains.''



No Kissing Scene Even With Ex-girlfriend ''The superstar is known for never indulging in kissing scenes or intensely intimate scenes, no matter if it is his ex-ladylove Katrina Kaif at the other end of it.''

There Was An Intense Romantic Scene And in what was an intensely romantic role between Salman and Katrina in their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman was in no mood to change his stance.

Everyone Felt That Salman Would Break The Rule For Katrina "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it's Katrina."

Nothing Worked ''But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him.''

The Makers Removed The Scene ‘'However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

No Negative Character Either Not only Salman Khan refuses to do intimate scenes but also refuses to do any grey or negative roles.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai's trailer has released today (7th Nov) and people are loving his action avatar in the movie. After Tubelight, his fans were dying to see him in such a role and are desperately waiting for December 22nd.



