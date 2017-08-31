 »   »   » SHOCKING TWIST! Salman Khan REMOVED Katrina Kaif From Race 3 Because Of Jacqueline Fernandez

We all know that Salman Khan will be a part of Remo D'souza's upcoming film Race 3. And many expected that Katrina Kaif will romance her ex-boyfriend in the movie, as she was the first choice for the film.

But then came a shocker! Instead of Katrina Kaif, the role fell into Jacqueline Fernandez's kitty. And you will be surprised to know that Salman Khan is behind all this! More details below.



Once Jacqueline Saw Katrina As A Role Model Famous journalist, Subhash K Jha told a leading web portal, ''There was a time when Jacqueline Fernandez saw Katrina Kaif as a kind of role-model.''

Jacqueline's Efforts To Get In Salman's Good Books ''Jacqueline Fernandez in recent times has been making every effort to get into Salman's good books.''

Her Visits To Salman's Residence ''Her attempts to ingratiate herself to the mega-star include visits to his residence in Bandra to meet the Khan family.''



Finally, She Got A Role In Kick ''All the social niceties paid off when the affable Ms F landed the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick.''

Jacqueline Desperately Wanted To Work With Salman ''Since then she has been hungering for more roles with Salman.''

Katrina Was The First Choice ''One hears Katrina Kaif was the no.1 choice for the female lead opposite Salman in Race 3.''

But Salman Recommended Jacqueline ''The plum role in Race 3 earmarked for Katrina has now gone to Fernandez purely on Salman's recommendation.''

And The Reason Was... ''We hear Salman felt morally obliged to compensate not only director Remo D'Souza but also Jacqueline after the dance film they were doing together was shut down.''

Salman Lifted The Entire Team To Another Project ''So Salman being Salman he cart lifted the entire team to an alternative project, flood-relief style.''



We wonder what Katrina Kaif has to say on this.



