 »   »   » Always Wanted Kat! Salman Khan Said A Final Goodbye To Iulia Vantur To Be With Katrina Kaif Again

Well, here is some good news for Katrina Kaif fans and really bad news for Iulia Vantur fans. If rumours are anything to go by, Salman Khan has said a final goodbye to Iulia Vantur.

As per Deccan Chronicle, the actor is spending a lot of time with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif these days.

Salman Has Said A Final Bye To Iulia ''If rumours from Salman Khan's camp are to be believed, it's not visa woes, but the actor's "final goodbye" behind Iulia Vantur leaving India.'' All Thanks To Katrina Salman and his rumoured girlfriend seem to have drifted apart ever since Katrina Kaif sauntered back into the actor's life. Their Fights According to a friend of Salman, the rift with the Romanian model and actress had been building up for a while. Taking Extra Interest In Katrina Kaif "Salman has been showing more than a passing interest in Katrina's career and life, ever since she broke up with Ranbir Kapoor." Salman-Katrina Got Really Close During the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina got really close again. Iulia Is Upset We don't know how close, but close enough to rattle Iulia. Salman Didn't Allow Iulia To Come On The Sets Of Tiger Zinda Hai Iulia wanted to fly out to Abu Dhabi where Salman was shooting. But she was not allowed to... Visa Issues? Many reported that Iulia has left India as her visa has expired but guess there is a hidden story behind it.

What say guys?

