 »   »   » Not Ready To Forgive! Salman Khan Says No To Shoot With Katrina Kaif's Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Salman told DNA, ''The recall value of Ek Tha Tiger (ETT), Dabangg, and Wanted is so strong that it is easy to pull off a sequel, but that's only if your script is better than the first one. Sequels should not be like proposals; they should have something definitive to convey.''

''Until such time, you should not touch it. The sequel of ETT has taken five years, though it could have been made earlier. It's not as if there were four-five scripts (and nothing happened), they came up with only one script and that was it. The first thing I heard about the sequel was its title. When they told me it was going to be called Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH), I said done!''

