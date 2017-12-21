 »   »   » Not Ready To Forgive! Salman Khan Says No To Shoot With Katrina Kaif's Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

One thing is sure that Salman Khan never forgives his enemies. The actor, who shares a great bond with Katrina Kaif, has no interest in working with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Salman allegedly beat up Ranbir at a nightclub years ago, even before the latter began his career. Still, the two shared a great rapport but things became ugly when Ranbir started dating Katrina.
Recent Incident
A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Salman and Ranbir were asked by a film glossy to feature in a photo shoot, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Salman flat out refused to do the shoot if Ranbir was around. While we're not sure if Ranbir is part of the shoot, Salman surely won't. The set up will have to progress without Salman."
However..
A few years back, when Ranbir Kapoor was aksed about his equation with Salman Khan on a chat show, he had said, ''So much is said where Salman Sir is concerned because of all of this. But he has always been very encouraging. He has always been very sweet to me."
"He was a part f my first movie. And whenever I met him he is extremely nice. I think there is so much that the media writes that builds a certain misunderstanding which doesn't exist."
Coming Back To Salman Khan...
The superstar is in news these days as his film Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on 22nd December.
Interesting Thing That He Revealed About TZH...
Salman told DNA, ''The recall value of Ek Tha Tiger (ETT), Dabangg, and Wanted is so strong that it is easy to pull off a sequel, but that's only if your script is better than the first one. Sequels should not be like proposals; they should have something definitive to convey.''
''Until such time, you should not touch it. The sequel of ETT has taken five years, though it could have been made earlier. It's not as if there were four-five scripts (and nothing happened), they came up with only one script and that was it. The first thing I heard about the sequel was its title. When they told me it was going to be called Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH), I said done!''
Salman Khan Added...
''The first thing I told Ali was that Kabir had invested a year-and-a-half and given two-and-a-half hours screen time to Ek Tha Tiger. He had set the characters so well - Tiger, Zoya, and Chinoy. All Ali had to do was to take it to the next level.''
''He had to not only make a film completely different from Sultan, but also make Tiger bigger. I told him ‘you have to get the plot right, the mission right, everything else - romance, gaane-waane ho jayenge'. Everything has to be there and on a larger scale. He said, he has the best plot ever and everything fell into place.''
