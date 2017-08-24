 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan Trying To AVOID Comparison With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? DELAYS Shoot Of This Film!

It won't be wrong if we say that just like his professional life, Salman Khan's personal life has always been a hot topic of discussion.

Recently, we came to know that Salman Khan is trying to avoid comparisons with his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and hence the actor is delaying the shoot of this film. Scroll down to know the details..

Salman Tries To Avoid Comparison? According to an entertainment portal, the plot of his untitled project with Remo D'Souza, is quite similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next, Fanney Khan. What’s The Similarity? Reportedly, the plot of Fanney Khan revolves around a father(Anil Kapoor), who wanna make her daughter a popular singer like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Interestingly, the plot his Remo-Salman film also deals with a similar topic, where a father wants to make her daughter a popular dancer. Salman Doesn’t Want Unnecessary Comparisons We hear that this might be one of the reasons, why Salman is keen to delay the shoot of Remo D'Souza dance flick as the Superstar doesn't want any unnecessary comparison with his ex-girlfriend's film. Earlier, Rumours Were Rife That Salman Is Not Doing Remo’s Film But thankfully, Remo D'Souza had confirmed that the film is not shelved and had said, "He (Salman) is in Abu Dhabi and I am here working on the film. The film is very much on and he has not put the film in the back burner." Salman’s Film To Be Titled As Go-Daddy? Also, reports were doing rounds about Salma Khan's dance film will be titled as ‘Go Daddy' while some reports suggested it would be called, Dancing Day. Remo Reveals Title Has Not Been Finalised Yet "However, Remo cleared the air saying, "The title of the film has not been decided yet. I don't know from where these names are coming up. I cannot divulge too many details about what stage of production the film is in." Salman’s Take On His First Dance Film On a similar note, during the Tubelight promotions, Salman had mentioned about all the rumours surrounding his first dance-based movie and had said, ""I am not doing 'ABCD 3'. That is a Disney property and the dance film that I am doing (as an actor) and producing is different. Not all dance films is 'ABCD'" It’s Going To Be Difficult For Salman He had also added that he will be gearing up for a training session in different forms of dance. "I will start prepping for the film right after this. Making me dance, that too at 52, is going to be difficult so let's see."

Currently, the Superstar is busy with the shooting of his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the theatres in December, during Christmas.