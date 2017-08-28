 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt Starrer Kaante All Set For A Sequel?

Kaante, which released in 2002 was one of a kind crime thriller which was something new and refreshing in Bollywood. The six antognists Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav end up looting a bank in America and face a tragic end the same day, as one among them was a police informer.

It is reported that film-maker Sanjay Gupta has prepared the script for Kaante 2 and is keen to cast Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the movie. Since all the 6 actors end up losing their lives in Kaante, the upcoming movie won't be a direct sequel, but more of a different story under the same franchise.

Kaante was a remake of the 1992 Hollywood movie, Reservoir Dogs. The film was directed by Quentin Tarantino and it ended up doing well at the box office worldwide too. Also, Malaika Arora was seen in the song 'Ishq Samundar' in Kaante and we wonder if she'll be seen in Kaante 2 as well.

