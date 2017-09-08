 »   »   » OH NO! Bhansali DITCHES Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Shahrukh Khan; Inside Details Revealed

There were many reports on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Gustakhiyan which was based on the love story of literary giants Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam.

It was said that the film will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan but if recent reports are to be believed, Sanjay has put the movie on a back-burner, all thanks to Shahrukh Khan.

Bhansali Wants To Focus On SRK's Film Not Gustakhiyan According to a report in DNA, ''The immediate next that Bhansali will dive into, post-Padmavati release, is a film with Shahrukh Khan.'' There Are Two Ideas ''There are two ideas that they have discussed and now they just need to pick one." The Movie Might Star Kangana Ranaut Rumour has it that Kangana Ranaut might star opposite Shahrukh Khan in the film. If Everything Goes Accordingly... Shahrukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will work together after a gap of over 15 years. Now Let's Talk About Gustakhiyan As per a daily, after Priyanka Chopra backed out of the project, Bhansali had approached Aishwarya Rai for the movie. The Casting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered to play the role of Amrita and Abhishek Bachchan was offered Sahir Ludhianvi's role. More Details.. Debutante Jasmeet Reen was supposed to direct Abhi & Aish's next movie based on the poet's life.

We wonder what Abhishek and Aishwarya have to say about the latest developments.

