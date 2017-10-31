 »   »   » A 3D RELEASE! OMG, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Planning To Chop Deepika Padukone Starrer Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is in the news since its inception. We all know that the movie will be magnificent and will have grand sets.

As per recent reports, the makers have planned to make the screening of Padmavati with a world-class 3D release. Also the film is a tad too long, so Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to chop some scenes.

3D Effects As per a leading daily, ''The team is all set to unveil the 3D trailer at an event in Mumbai. Reports are that because of a time constraint with the film's release date set on December 1, a set of Hollywood technicians have landed here to make it even more impressive.'' Bhansali To Chop The Movie Also, according to Deccan Chronicle, ''It is now being said that Padmavati is around 210 minutes long. The team, including Bhansali, feel that they should chop it a bit.'' No Prejudice Towards Deepika, Ranveer & Shahid Talking about the same, a source said, "Everyone knows how passionate he is about his film; he is not prejudiced towards any actors. His only passion is cinema and he will make the film according to how best the film can be.'' SLB Cares For His Team He added, ''He cares for his actors, but he cares for the film much more.'' Those Who Have Come Late Deepika Padukone co-stars with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati, which is slated for a December 1 release.

On a related note, in a recent interview Deepika Padukone had said that Padmavati was an exhausting experience for her, "Working in Padmavati was an exhausting experience. It takes quite a lot to work on a character for nine months constantly round the clock. Certain characters just don't leave your system."

Deepika Padukone features as the titular Rani Padmavati in the movie.

