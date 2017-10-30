 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Launch Poonam Dhillion's Son Anmol In Bollywood?

After giving a launch-pad to star kids like Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Bollywood, buzz is that maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now all set to launch yet another fresh face.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria's 25-year-old son Anmol has bagged SLB's next titled Tuesdays And Fridays. Scroll down to read more...

Anmol Has Had Several Meetings With Bhansali The report read that the aspiring actor has had several meetings with SLB over the past month to discuss the film. The Film Is Expected To Kick-Start Next Year The news piece quoted a source as saying, "Anmol returns from his holiday today. Details about the project will be clearer once he is back in town. The film is expected to kick off next year." Starry Dreams With Athiya Shetty and Harshvardhan Kapoor as his pals, it comes as no surprise that Anmol wants to be an actor too. More Details The source further added, "He has trained in acting at Anupam Kher's academy and has learnt dance from Shaimak Davar." When Mommy Poonam Spoke About Anmol's Bollywood Debut Earlier, Poonam was quoted as saying on a TV show, "In my opinion, boys should not start with films before they are at least 24 years of age, because emoting on screen needs a certain amount of maturity, and a lot rides on an actor's shoulders. Fortunately, my son has been receiving quite a lot of interesting offers, but he's very particular and fussy about the kind of film he wants to debut in. But it will happen soon now.

Will 'Tuesdays & Fridays' turn out to be Anmol's Bollywood debut? Looks like we will have to wait a little longer to know what happens next!