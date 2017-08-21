 »   »   » Sanjay Leela Bhansali Upset With Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, All Thanks To Their Kissing Pic

SLB's most ambitious project Padmavati has been in the news since its inception. After the protest from the Rajput organisation, Sanjay is trying really hard to finish the movie on time without any further disruption.

After the attack, Sanjay had advised Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to avoid getting clicked in the same frame. According to a web portal, Sanjay didn't want pictures of the couple to come out as they are not playing lovers in Padmavati. Read what happened when a recent kissing picture of Ranveer and Deepika went viral on the Internet.

Here's What The Insider Revealed A source informed, "He doesn't care whether Ranveer and Deepika are seeing each other." This Picture Could Harm Padmavati ‘'He just wanted to avoid the image of the two actors as a couple, as this could harm the film." Sanjay Is Really Upset! The picture of Ranveer and Deepika kissing going viral has deeply upset Sanjay. This PDA, say sources, is the last thing the film needs. Sanjay Worried About The Protestors... "At a time when the film's anxious producers, Viacom 18 Motion Picture, and director Sanjay want to ensure those protesting against the film that the two have no scenes together, a picture of them getting cosy in public is eminently avoidable, to say the least.'' For The Uninitiated... Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team had issued a statement when he was attacked by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur for allegedly distorting historical facts. After a month, the movie's sets were vandalised and set on fire in Kolhapur.

On a related note, Padmavati will hit the screens on November 17. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor.