 »   »   » OMG! Sanjay Leela Bhansali UPSET With Ranveer Singh; SCOLDED Him For This Shocking Reason

Yes you read it right! Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has worked with Ranveer Singh in three films-Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati, is really upset with him.

The famous filmmaker recently scolded Ranveer Singh and the reason is indeed shocking.

Here's What Happened

According to Deccan Chronicle, ''A born exhibitionist, Ranveer has now been placed on silent mode by his Padmavati director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.''

Ranveer Does Not Know...

Says a source close to the development. "Ranveer just doesn't know where to stop.''

He Is So Loud

''He loves to dress up in loud colours, and talk just as loudly. However, he is respectful of certain people's wishes.''

He Respects Aditya Chopra & Bhansali A Lot

''In fact, there are two filmmakers, who he listens to - Aditya Chopra and Bhansali."

When Ranveer Met SLB

''It's no surprise then that Ranveer rushed to meet SLB, when he was summoned.''

Bhansali Called Ranveer

"Bhansali called Ranveer over, and told him very clearly to lay low and desist from all his flamboyant activities, till Padmavati releases.''

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has started preparing for his upcoming film Gully Boy.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 11:24 [IST]
