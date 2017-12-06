 »   »   » OH NO! Sara Ali Khan's Demands, Even Before Kedarnath's Release, Are Making B'Wood Producers Unhappy

Sara Ali Khan's Demands before debut, making producers Unhappy; Here's Why?| FilmiBeat

Sara Ali Khan will make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput In Kedarnath. But even before the release of her first movie, the star kid has started demanding a whopping amount for her next project.

As per a report in India.com, Bollywood producers are not happy with this attitude of Saif Ali Khan's darling daughter.

Sara's Strategy Sara Ali Khan has found a way to turn away filmmakers. Sara Doesn't Want To Sign Any Project Right Now Most of these have big banners backing them however, the girl who is just carefully taking her first few steps in the film industry, doesn't want to go on a film signing spree just as yet. She Wants To Take It Slow While that doesn't mean that she doesn't want to take on another project till Abhishek Kapoor directed Kedarnath hits screens, she wants to take it slow and grab only the really, meaty, undeniable offers. Producers Are Surprised So to filter the odd ones out, she has been quoting a whopping fee, which we hear has been taking producers by surprise. She may be a star kid but after all is still a newbie. Bollywood Is Not Used To It You only get to quote your number and get it too once you are an established name and have box office hits up your sleeve. So a debutant like Sara having her say and sticking to it is not something the film industry is used to. Sara Is Confident A source revealed, "While quoting a higher than usual amount as her fee, she has been able to detract a few filmmakers and it has also sent out a message about how confident and aware this new kid on the block is.'' She Knows Her Worth ''She knows her self worth, the buzz around her debut is great, she already has some fan clubs dedicated to her. So this move will only help her in the future and define her success.''

