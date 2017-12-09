 »   »   » SHAADIWAALA TWIST! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma To Now TIE THE KNOT On 15th December?

The speculated Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's wedding reports is currently trending everywhere on the internet.

From the wedding date to who's designing the bride-to-be's 'shaadi' outfit, the buzz around the same just refuses to die down. Amidst all this, the latest development we have been hearing is the change in wedding date!

Scroll down to read more...

It's 15 December, Folks! As per a New 18 report, Virat could have getting married to his lady love Anushka Sharma on 15th December and not 12th December as earlier reported. We Are Damn Excited While there is no official confirmation coming in either from Virat or Anushka's side, a top functionary from ashram of Maharaj Anant Baba (their family priest) in Haridwar told News 18, "Anushka was here a few days back. She came to meet guru ji. A team of three people then left the Dham on November 28 to do preparation for some functions. On December 2, baba ji flew out of Haridwar. He won't be back here until 15th as her wedding will be in Italy on that day." Is It Really Happening? Maharaj Anant Baba is the guru at Anant Dham in Pathri, Haridwar and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening leaving along with Anushka, which added more fuel to the marriage rumours. The Latest Developments If rumours are to be believed then the pre-wedding celebrations will be starting in Tuscany from today. Further, a luxurious hotel has been booked in Milan, Italy where the nuptials will take place before a grand reception will be held in Mumbai later in the month of December. A Private Affair While details of the wedding have been closely guarded, one hears that the couple will exchange their vows in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by their family, closest friends and a few neighbours.

Stay tuned for all the hottest scoop on Virat- Anushka's wedding!