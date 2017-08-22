 »   »   » Shahid's COLD WAR With Ranveer To Get Worse? Gets LESS REMUNERATION Than Him But Equal To Deepika!

Is Bollywood ready for gender equality? Well, we can't say much about the actors but it looks like director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already initiated this good trend.
According to Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are paid equally for their upcoming film, Padmavati, while Ranveer Singh gets more for the same. Wanna know who got how much? Scroll down...
Deepika & Shahid Get Rs 10 Crore Each
Says a source, "Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have been paid the same amount of Rs.10 crore (approx) for Bhansali's grand historical Padmavati based on the epic love story between the Maharana of Chittor (Shahid) and his beautiful wife and the evil, despotic Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) who gets smitten by Padmavati's beauty."
Ranveer Gets A Little More Than Shahid & Deepika
"Buzz is Ranveer Singh is getting paid around Rs.13 crore (approx) for the same."
However, They Didn't Know About Each Other's Remuneration
"Apparently, none of the three main leads know how much the other is getting and it's all very hush-hush as the filmmaker likes to keep it that way."
Later, The Trio Found About Each Other
"But as nothing in B-town remains hidden so they too have found out about their individual fees through their trade sources and close friends."
Shahid's One & Only Condition For Padmavati
"Shahid has ensured that he gets as big a role as Ranveer and lots of screen time hence his fat fee was one of the reasons he signed the film."
Even Mr Bhansali Kept One Condition In Front Of The Trio
"They have to remain in the same look till the film is complete to maintain continuity as it's a period film and have to shoot for brands in the same get-up, thus limiting their work."
Ranveer Lose Out Few Brands Owing To Padmavati
"YRF talent management who handles Ranveer's work was firm he be paid that much as he would lose out on some brands and movies during his shoot and because of the dark character he plays."
Ranveer's Only Focus Is On Padmavati
"Ranveer took months to get into the skin of Khilji and there was no way he could play any other roles at the time he prepped and shot for it."
What About Shahid-Ranveer's Cold War?
Ever since, the duo has come on board for Padmavati, rumours have been rife about their cold war. We wonder if Shahid is okay being paid a little less than his co-star, Ranveer Singh for Padmavati?
There isn't much pay disparity between them, but considering the fact Shahid is senior to Ranveer, will it hurt his ego?