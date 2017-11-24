 »   »   » INSECURITIES! Shahid Kapoor Does Not Want To Work With Katrina Kaif; Is Deepika Padukone The Reason?

If rumours are to be believed, the makers of Shahid Kapoor's next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu have approached Katrina Kaif to play the role of the lead actress in the film.

But as per ZOOM, Shahid Kapoor is not interested in pairing up with Katrina Kaif on-screen. In fact, he expressed his unhappiness with the filmmakers as well. Read the reason behind it below.



Katrina Will Steal The Limelight As per reports, Shahid Kapoor thinks that Katrina Kaif will take away all the limelight from him.

The Focus Should Be On Him Shahid wants the entire focus of the movie to be on him and with an established actress like Katrina he might not get the desired space.

Shahid Wants A New Face The actor has told the filmmakers to find a new face for Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Is Deepika The Reason? It is said that in Padmavati, Deepika Padukone stole all the limelight from him and he does not want the same thing to happen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

A Few Days Back, It Was Reported Katrina Kaif had met Shree Narayan Singh for the narration and gave her nod for the film.

When Shahid Was Asked About The Same But Shahid rubbished the rumours. He told PTI, "No heroine has been decided for that film yet.''

His Reply The handsome actor further added, ''Once it's finalised I'll let you know.''

When The Actor Announced The Movie Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu #ShreeNarayanSingh @kriarj @TSeries http://bit.ly/BattiGulMeterChalu ...



The film is set to hit the screens on August 31, 2018.



