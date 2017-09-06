 »   »   » Deepika Takes The Cake! Shahid Kapoor Is Hiding A SECRET About His Padmavati Role; It's Shocking!

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. His fans were on cloud nine when the actor grabbed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

But the latest update about the actor's role in the magnum opus will shock you. As per a report in India. com, Padmavati truly belongs to Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone Has A Major Role A source said, ''Padmavati actually revolves around Deepika Padukone, who plays the titular role.'' More Screen Space Than The Male Leads ''She has a major part in the film, as compared to the male leads.'' Shahid Is Paired Opposite Deepika But.. "While Shahid is paired opposite Deepika, the story focuses on Allaudin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) and his obsession for the gorgeous Rani Padmini.'' The Story Is Focused Mainly On Ranveer & Deepika's Characters ''They don't have parts together, but the story is mostly about them." Shahid's Part Complements The Story "Shahid's part of Raja Ratan Rawail Singh complements it.'' When Asked, ''Does That Mean Shahid Has A Cameo?'' The source replied, "You can call it that, or an extended cameo, like it is more popularly called these days.'' It's Deepika & Ranveer's Film ''Padmavati is a Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh film all the way.'' But For An Actor Like Shahid, It's Not About The Screen Time ''That said, when it comes to a performer like Shahid Kapoor, it is never about quantity.''

Well, we are not happy with this development at all as we think Shahid Kapoor has proved his calibre as an actor and his role should justify his immense talent.

