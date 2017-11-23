 »   »   » NO MORE FOND OF HER! Shahrukh Khan Adamant To REPLACE Priyanka Chopra In Don 3; Chooses Her RIVAL!

Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra cold war is going strong and we won't get to see them together on screen anytime soon!
Amidst all the drama going on about the casting of Don 3, we hear Shahrukh Khan is adamant to replace Priyanka Chopra with another actress and he has already suggested a name to the producer, Farhan Akhtar. Wanna know whoshe is? Well, the biggest rival of PeeCee!
She's None Other Than Deepika
According to Filmfare, Shahrukh Khan has spoken to Farhan Akhtar about casting Deepika Padukone in Don 3 and this news has set the rumour mill ablaze.
PeeCee-SRK Not On Good Terms
Whereas, Asian Age quoted a source as saying, "There was a sincere effort from the concerned parties to solve the problem. However it didn't work out."
PeeCee Replacement Is Confirmed
"Hence, it's not decided whether the makers will look at another actress like Deepika Padukone to play the female lead. Shahrukh is the lead and hence indispensable. So the actress had to be replaced," informed the source.
Will Deepika Justify The Role Of 'Jungli Billi'?
We all know Deepika is one amazing actress but we aren't sure whether she will justify the character of Jungli Billi. After all, Priyanka has set the standard high with her impeccable acting in Don 1 & Don 2.
Deepika-Priyanka Rivalry Might Get Worse
On the other side, the rumoured rivalry of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra might get worse, if Deepika gives her nod to the film.
Deepika Might Say 'Yes' To Shahrukh
On a related note, Deepika has already rejected the Shahrukh Khan's dwarf film. So, the possibility is high that Deepika might say 'yes' to this project.