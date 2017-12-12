 »   »   » UNEXPECTED! Why Is Shahrukh Khan Avoiding Getting Clicked With Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif

We all know Shahrukh Khan is working with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai's next film. King Khan will play the role of a dwarf in the movie.

But the actor is avoiding getting clicked with both Anushka and Katrina on the sets of the film and there is a reason behind it. Want to know more? Then scroll down.

Not Easy To Work With Two Actresses A source told Bollywood Life, "Everyone is aware that working with two heroines that too A-Lister's is not easy for any actor.'' SRK Is Friendly With Them ''Shahrukh Khan has worked with them before and is friendly with them.'' The Big Question ''Like every two-heroine project, there are questions about how much screen space Katrina or Anushka will share with the actor.'' This Is The Reason ''The two (SRK and Rai) have decided not to fuel any such speculations by adopting a simple method. The superstar is not getting any pictures clicked with either of them." Their Strategy "SRK and Rai are very much aware of this and have taken this step.'' No Actress Can Claim This ''No actress' team can get an upper hand and say that she has the bigger role," added the source. Shahrukh Is Working With Rai For The First Time In an interview to a daily, Aanand L Rai had revealed, ''Shahrukh's love and confidence shows his affection and that makes me more responsible.'' SRK's Attachment To The Story ''The best part is he makes me more confident and it gives me a lot of strength. It shows his attachment to the story. It is great for me to work with such a sensible man and this experience will stay with me life long. This relationship will be with me till I am here."

