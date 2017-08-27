 »   »   » INSIDE GOSSIP & PICS! How Shahrukh Khan IGNORED Priyanka Chopra At The Ambani Bash Is Just SHOCKING!

Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been good friends for a long time. However, things turned sour when their proximity started grabbing eyeballs and the duo ended up maintaining distance from each other.

What exactly went wrong between them is best known to them. But their weird antic at the Ambani bash really left everyone surprised. Scroll down to read this inside gossip and also have a look at the inside pictures from the Ambani bash.

PeeCee Enters, SRK Exits.. Yes, you read it right. According to Pinkvilla, the moment Priyanka Chopra made a stunning entry at the Ambani bash, Shahrukh Khan left the venue without wasting a minute. Surprising, isn't it? PeeCee Bonded With Other Celebs.. However, that didn't let Priyanka Chopra spoil her mood and she was seen bonding with Asha Bhosle and Juhi Chawla's son, Arjun. Ranveer-Deepika Were Much Together Throughout The Party On the other side, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in the company of each other throughout the party. In fact, the duo arrived at the party together and also left the venue with each other. Aaradhya Left Media Gushing Over Her Cute Avatar We all know that just like her mommy, Aaradhya is also one of the favourite muses of media. Her traditional avatar left the media gushing over her cuteness. Awww! Asha Bhosle and Ranveer Singh are all things adorable in this inside picture from the Ambani's Ganapati celebration. They Look So Adorable See, how adorable Deepika & Ranveer look, while interacting with their friend at the Ganapati bash. Asha Bhosle With Ranbir Even Ranbir Kapoor was seen posing along with the veteran singer, Asha Bhosle. Aamir Khan With Asha Bhosle Seen here is Aamir Khan, posing with Anu Malik, Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai at the Ganapati celebrations. Juhi Chawla "At Ganpati celebrations at Antillia.. with designer Gopi Vaid & Arnaaz.. with us is also pretty little Smiti Dani my daughters classmate," Juhi Chawla captioned the picture. How Beautiful.. "BHAPPA ...Festivities ....warmth n d best hosts ever !!! #nitaambani #mukeshambani," captioned Ekta Kapoor, while sharing this picture on her Instagram page.

