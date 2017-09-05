 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan DESPERATE For A Hit! Eager To Work With Karan Johar & Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Shahrukh Khan DESPERATE For A Hit! Eager To Work With Karan Johar & Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Posted By:
Shahrukh Khan's latest film Jab Harry Met Sejal fell flat on its face and ended up being a disaster at the box office and his charm isn't working in romantic films anymore. From Dilwale to Fan and JHMS, his movies have not won the audiences' hearts, except for Raees. Bollywoodlife revealed that he's now desperate to star in a Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, just to give his career a boost.

"Shahrukh is also re-evaluating his career. He's willing to take more risks and wants to do massy films. At the same time he believes that he'd require a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar film to bounce back at the earliest. He feels that these filmmakers have managed to give him not just great characters, but also are not smitten by his stardom and their combinations have worked immensely well," revealed a source to Bollywoodlife.

Shahrukh Khan is eager and desperate for a hit as his previous film Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box office.

His only film which fared well at the box office this year is Raees.

Even Dear Zindagi received positive responses, but that technically was an Alia Bhatt film.

Shahrukh Khan's previous films Dilwale and Fan did not end up winning the audiences' hearts.

It looks like Karan Johar might be the saving grace for SRK in the coming years.

Shahrukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film which is not yet titled.

He will be seen starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the movie.

Shahrukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie.

We're sure the audiences will love it as it's something new and a never seen before character portrayed by Shahrukh Khan.

We too hope and wish Shahrukh Khan ends up with a blockbuster film in the coming days. He's the Baadshah after all!

Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 12:56 [IST]
