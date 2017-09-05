 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan DESPERATE For A Hit! Eager To Work With Karan Johar & Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Shahrukh Khan's latest film Jab Harry Met Sejal fell flat on its face and ended up being a disaster at the box office and his charm isn't working in romantic films anymore. From Dilwale to Fan and JHMS, his movies have not won the audiences' hearts, except for Raees. Bollywoodlife revealed that he's now desperate to star in a Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, just to give his career a boost.

"Shahrukh is also re-evaluating his career. He's willing to take more risks and wants to do massy films. At the same time he believes that he'd require a Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Karan Johar film to bounce back at the earliest. He feels that these filmmakers have managed to give him not just great characters, but also are not smitten by his stardom and their combinations have worked immensely well," revealed a source to Bollywoodlife.