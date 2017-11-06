 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Is WORRIED About His Flops; Takes HELP From Friends To Regain His Superstar Status

There was a time when Shahrukh Khan's movies used to cross 100 crores in just the first weekend of its release. But not anymore! The actor, who ruled the box office for many years, is worried about his career now as some of his films failed to collect moolah at the ticket window.

Now, Shahrukh Khan has planned to change his strategies to regain his superstar status and for that he is taking the help of his friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan. More details below.

Shahrukh Has Decided To Return To Mainstream Cinema According to famous journalist Subhash K Jha, underwhelmed by the experience of his past films, SRK has decided to return to mainstream cinema in a big way. His Confession He has confessed to close friends, that he is done with unconventional roles. He Needs To Choose Between Karan & Farah With such roles behind him, Shahrukh is back in his comfort zone, and has said yes to new projects with his old friends Farah Khan and Karan Johar. But the question is - which project will he take on first? They Both Are Ready A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Both Farah and Karan are ready with their scripts." It's Shahrukh's Call It's now up to SRK to decide whom he gives priority dates to, in 2018. What Would Be Shahrukh's Role? Both the films feature him in romantic roles of the kind that have made him what he is. Shahrukh Is Not Saying No To Out Of The Box Films Another source revealed, "He's not saying no to unconventional films.'' But... But after Aanand L. Rai's film, where he plays a dwarf, you won't see Shahrukh doing something out of the box for a long time.

On a related note, apart from Shahrukh Khan, Aanand L Rai's film also stars Anushka Shetty and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

