 »   »   » SCOOP! Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Begins Prepping Under Karan Johar; Is Bollywood On The Cards?

'I Feel It Very Strange When People Are Like 'Yeh Bahar Aayi Hai Kyunki Actress Banna Chahti Hai'

Recently, when SRK was asked about Suhana being his date at one of the events, he said, "Absolutely. But when my children come out with me for a party, it does not mean they are doing it so that they can be in films. They are simply going out with their father. Recently, Gauri had designed a restaurant, so we all went there as a family. But, we knew pictures would be clicked. So, Suhana came as my date (smiles).

It was the first time that she was nicely dressed up for a public event. And, they were her mother's clothes. So, it was very sweet. I find it very strange when people are like, 'yeh baahar aayi hai kyunki actress banna chahti hai' (she has come out because she wants to be an actor). They are still studying and are very young."