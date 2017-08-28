 »   »   » SCOOP! Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Begins Prepping Under Karan Johar; Is Bollywood On The Cards?

Last year, when a video of Suhana enacting a scene out of a play - Cinderella, where she played the lead character, went viral on the internet, everybody spoke about how she is Bollywood ready.
Now, if reports are to be believed then Suhana is slowly taking her next step towards embarking her Bollywood journey and it's this person who is lending her a helping hand. Scroll down to read more...
Suhana Has Been Grooming Herself
As per a DNA report, Suhana is grooming herself for the job she wants. She has lately been making appearances alongside her superstar dad at events.
She Was Recently At Karan Johar's Office
The report further reads that she was recently spotted at Karan Johar's office.
A Photoshoot For Suhana
A source was quoted as saying, "She was at Karan Johar's office recently and there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. She was styled by a top stylist and shot by an ace photographer."
Karan Johar Is Lending A Helping Hand
While there is still some time for Suhana to begin her Bollywood career, Karan is honored to be a part of it and is helping her prep for the same.
Papa SRK Thinks She Is A Great Actor
Earlier in one of his interviews, Shahrukh had said, "I think she's a great actor. She really likes it. If the passion is retained in the next two/three years, (she can) come and act."
'I Feel It Very Strange When People Are Like 'Yeh Bahar Aayi Hai Kyunki Actress Banna Chahti Hai'
Recently, when SRK was asked about Suhana being his date at one of the events, he said, "Absolutely. But when my children come out with me for a party, it does not mean they are doing it so that they can be in films. They are simply going out with their father. Recently, Gauri had designed a restaurant, so we all went there as a family. But, we knew pictures would be clicked. So, Suhana came as my date (smiles).
It was the first time that she was nicely dressed up for a public event. And, they were her mother's clothes. So, it was very sweet. I find it very strange when people are like, 'yeh baahar aayi hai kyunki actress banna chahti hai' (she has come out because she wants to be an actor). They are still studying and are very young."