 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Star In Dhoom 4 & Not Salman Khan? Read Details!

Dhoom franchise is one of the most successful instalments of Yash Raj Films and a lot of hopes are placed on Dhoom 4. Rumours are doing the rounds that Aditya Chopra wants Salman Khan to star in the movie but Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying that not Salman Khan, but Shahrukh Khan will be a part of Dhoom 4.

“Although Fan didn’t work at the box office, SRK and Maneesh have discussed about working together again. Nothing is on paper as of now, but for SRK, all that isn’t required when it’s a YRF film. Only a call from Adi is enough”, a source told BollywoodLife.

Also, after the debacle of Shahrukh Khan's Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal, the Baadshah is now cautious and is thinking twice about making his next move. Aditya Chopra will give the responsibility of writing the scriot and direction to Meneesh Sharma.

“Adi wants to take Dhoom 4 to the next level and he’s asked Maneesh Sharma to write the film. He’s currently scripting it. For those in the know, Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor (director of Dhoom 3) is now busy with Thugs of Hindostan. So the film will change hands again. Maneesh will probably direct it as well.”