 »   »   » Did You Know? Shahrukh Khan Wanted To Launch 'Hawayein' Song In The Rain

Superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is the lead actor and producer of the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, wanted to launch the song 'Hawayein' while it was raining to make the song more impactful for the audience.

During a press conference here, when it suddenly started to rain, the actor said: "I wanted to launch Hawayein in the rain. I wanted everyone to get wet and enjoy the song."

The song was launched on Wednesday.

Shahrukh even joked about opening up the shed of the event's venue so that the rain could pour in on the audience.

"This is a very beautiful love song, the song's title is just like today's weather, 'Hawayein'. The song has also been picturised beautifully. It's a very cosy song. Pritam has worked very hard with Imtiaz and Irshad Kamil to make this music," he said at the launch.

Shahrkh was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali and co-star Anushka Sharma along with music composer Pritam.

"Jab Harry met Sejal" is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is about the duo travelling across different countries looking for Sejal's lost engagement ring.

"Jab Harry met Sejal" is set to release on August 4.