 »   »   » FRIGHTENING! Shahrukh Khan Is WORRIED About His Career; Takes This MAJOR Step To Save Himself!

There was a time when no actor dared to clash with Shahrukh Khan's film at the box office! Unfortunately, things did not remain the same for King Khan.

After a string of unsuccessful films, Shahrukh Khan is really worried about his career and is planning to take this major step for his next film with Aanand L. Rai.

SRK Wants His Next To Be A Hit As per Deccan Chronicle, ''SRK wants to ensure that he sets cash registers ringing with his next with Aanand L. Rai.'' Shahrukh Khan and Anand L Rai Film name REVEALED; Know Here | FilmiBeat A Solo Release ''Shahrukh Khan wants a solo release for his untitled film with Aanand L. Rai." Not Just That.... ''He also wants no films slotted in the run-up to his big opening.'' His Stardom In Trouble "Shahrukh's supremacy at the marquee has been derailed by the box office performance of his last few films, from Fan to Raees to Jab Harry Met Sejal.'' Box Office Clashes ''Then there were the clashes. Dilwale's with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani set back the film by a few crores.'' A Clean Run For His Next A trade source says, "SRK wants to ensure the Aanand film has a clean run at the box office.'' Things Have Changed ''Hence, he is looking at the right date for release. There was a time when no one dared pit their film against Shahrukh's. But, that is not the case now.'' His Films Are Not Fetching The Audience ''They feel a SRK release is a good date to go for because his films were not bagging the sweepstakes like before.'' SRK Does Not Want To Lose The Love Of His Fans Aanand L. Rai had told a daily, ''Bank account deposits are the last thing on his mind. What affects him is that he might be losing the love of people."

Well, we too want Shahrukh Khan to bounce back with his dwarf film!

