 »   »   » EX FLAMES! Shilpa Shetty Once Said That Akshay Kumar Used Her; Invites Him To Her Diwali Party Now

That Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar dated each other is not news. But the two have buried the hatchet is definitely something worth reading.

Shilpa, who once accused Akshay Kumar of using her (more about it later) has invited the Khiladi Kumar to a Diwali party at her house. Not just that, even Akshay has sent an invitation to the Kundras for his Diwali bash.

The Patch Up! According to Bollywood Life, ''This year, all eyes are on whether the Kundras and the Kumars will be at each other's Diwali bashes.'' They Never Invited Each Other At Their Houses Earlier ''The former exes, Shilpa and Akshay, have remained cordial. But home ground was off-limits, until Akshay dropped by to see the Kundras when Shilpa lost her father last year." They are On Each Other's Guest Lists This Time This year, the Kundras and Kumars are on each other's guest lists. Akshay & Shilpa's Infamous Past Shilpa once talked about her break-up in an interview to a magazine, ''Don't I have reasons to be upset? When you love someone and all along don't realize that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying.'' I Never Imagined Akshay Could Two-Time Me! ''I never imagined that he could two-time me, and that too all along our relationship.' Someone Has To Warn All The Other Women To Keep Off Him ''See, I don't regret my decision at all. Someone has to let people know about him and warn all the other women to keep off him.'' I Was Very Angry ''Besides I was very angry and wanted to let him know that he could not get away with murder.'' I Am Not Upset With Twinkle; It Was Akshay's Fault "No, I'm not at all upset with her. What's her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault." Akshay Kumar Used Me "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back."

Shocking, isn't it?

Also Read: HE GIVES A DAMN! Aamir Khan STANDS With Kangana Ranaut After Bollywood BOYCOTTS Her