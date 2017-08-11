 »   »   » Keeping Prabhas WAITING! Shraddha Kapoor AGREED To Work In Saaho But Has NOT SIGNED The Movie Yet

Here is a sad news for Anushka Shetty's fans as it is almost confirmed that she will not be a part of Saaho. Reportedly, the makers did approach her initially and wanted her to lose weight, which was not possible in the given time.

Later, they met Shraddha Kapoor to discuss the movie and if recent reports are anything to go by, Shraddha Kapoor agreed to romance Prabhas in Saaho but has not signed the movie yet. More details below.



The Makers Are On The Verge Of Finalising The Actress According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Looks like the dilly dallying continues as the filmmakers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho are on the verge of finalising a leading lady.''

Talks With Shraddha Kapoor Are In The Advanced Stages ''Apparently, talks with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor are in the advanced stages and she has agreed in principle to be a part of the film.''

Working On Shraddha's Dates ''Her dates are being worked out and if all goes well, the actress may be a part of the action-drama.''

She Agreed To Come On Board "The filmmakers approached her and she agreed to come on board.''

Yet To Sign On The Dotted Line ''But she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Other modalities are still being worked out too.''

Acted Too Pricey Earlier? A few days back, there were reports that Shraddha Kapoor quoted a huge price for Prabhas' Saaho.

The Makers Were Shocked The makers of the movie were in shock as Shraddha had said that she would love to work with Prabhas but her price will not change.

What Made Shraddha Change Her Mind? It seems Shraddha Kapoor has realised that it's a golden opportunity as many actresses are trying to grab superstar Prabhas' next.



