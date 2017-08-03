 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut To Star In Prabhas' Saaho?

Reports are doing the rounds that Shraddha Kapoor has bagged the lead role alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Saaho and the actress quoted a mammoth sum of 7 Crores as remuneration. The film-makers did not accept her demand and chose to look out for someone else.

However, it is now reported that Shraddha Kapoor will take a pay cut and has accepted the remuneration made by the film-makers and the movie will go on floors soon. Prabhas and Shraddha starrer Saaho will be shot in Europe, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad and also Mumbai.