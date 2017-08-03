 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut To Star In Prabhas' Saaho?

Shraddha Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut To Star In Prabhas' Saaho?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Reports are doing the rounds that Shraddha Kapoor has bagged the lead role alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Saaho and the actress quoted a mammoth sum of 7 Crores as remuneration. The film-makers did not accept her demand and chose to look out for someone else.

However, it is now reported that Shraddha Kapoor will take a pay cut and has accepted the remuneration made by the film-makers and the movie will go on floors soon. Prabhas and Shraddha starrer Saaho will be shot in Europe, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad and also Mumbai.

150 Crores Budget

150 Crores Budget

Prabhas starrer Saaho boasts a mammoth budget of 150 Crores.

Going On Floors

Going On Floors

The film will go on floors soon and the pre-production work will begin shortly.

Saaho

Saaho

Saaho will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Hindi

Hindi

Prabhas is learning Hindi and his voice will not be dubbed by somebody else.

Starcast

Starcast

Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to star alongside Prabhas in Saaho.

Shraddha

Shraddha

People were assuming that the film-makers will rope in Anushka Shetty as the heroine.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 broke all the records at the box office.

Success

Success

The film was a success not only in India, but it did well in many other countries too.

Read more about: shraddha kapoor
Story first published: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 10:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos