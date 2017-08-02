 »   »   » SORRY FOR HER MISTAKE? Now This Bollywood Actress Will Take Anushka Shetty's Place In Prabhas' Saaho

After Baahubali, fans are now obsessed with Prabhas' next film Saaho. People are desperately waiting to know who will romance the handsome actor now.

Earlier the name of Anushka Shetty was considered by the makers. But now this Bollywood actress, who had rejected Saaho earlier, has signed the movie. Want to know who she is? Then scroll down.



This Hottie Will Romance Prabhas According to Bollywood Life, Shraddha Kapoor has been confirmed to play the lead opposite the Baahubali 2 hunk.

Anushka Shetty Was Training Hard But... "Anushka was training hard for her role in Saaho. However, her weight has become a bone of contention."

She Was 5-8 Kilos Overweight "Recently, they found out that the actress was 5-8 kilos overweight. So despite training really hard for the film, she lost it.''

Shraddha Kapoor Has Replaced Anushka Now Shraddha Kapoor has been selected to step into Anushka Shetty's shoes.

Shraddha Had Rejected The Movie Earlier A source had told a web portal, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration.''

She Had Quoted A Huge Price ''Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible.''

Shraddha Kapoor Wanted 8 Crores ''She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema.''

Shraddha Did Say That She Loves Prabhas ''But she wouldn't budge. She was like, ‘I love the script and I'd love to work with Prabhas. But the price remains unchanged.'"

More About Saaho Saaho will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi and will have some high octane action sequences.

