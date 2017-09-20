 »   »   » Not Jacqueline! Sidharth Malhotra BROKE UP With Alia Bhatt Cos Of Her PROXIMITY With This Guy

So another relationship in Bollywood bites the dust. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have called it quits and we all are aware of it.

But as per recent reports, it's not Jacqueline Fernandez, who is responsible for this split but it's someone related to Alia Bhatt.

Alia's Ex Behind The Break-up According to Bollywood Life, ''The real reason behind Alia and Sid's breakup is not Jacqueline but this certain ex boyfriend of Alia named Ali Dadarkar.'' They Dated Before Alia Joined Bollywood ''If sources are to be believed true then the two were together before Alia made her way into Bollywood.'' They Continued Being Friends ''In fact, they even continued to remain friends, despite ending their affair back in the past.'' They Have Started Hanging Out Together ''They've started hanging out way too often together, making everyone suspect if this is just another ‘friendly reunion' or is there more to what meets the eye.'' Flashback.. Reportedly, once at a party, Sidharth had a verbal spat with Alia over her ex-boyfriend, Ali Dadarkar. They Met At A Friend's Party Alia and Sidharth were attending a common friend's birthday bash where Ali was also present. Sidharth Got Really Angry When Alia got over-friendly with her ex-boyfriend, Sidharth got really angry. Interestingly... It is said that Alia Bhatt had left Ali Dadarkar for Sidharth Malhotra.

Hmm...relationships in Bollywood change at the drop of a hat!

