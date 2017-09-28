 »   »   » SHOCKING BREAK-UP DETAILS! Sidharth Malhotra Never Liked Alia Bhatt's Friendship With Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's break-up was one of the most shocking stories of the year. Industry insiders said that Alia was not happy with Sidharth's closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez.

But as per recent reports, it was Sidharth Malhotra, who was insecure about Alia and Varun Dhawan's friendship. More details below.

Varun Is The Reason... According to India.com, ''Varun, is the reason why things went so out of control that the lovers had no choice but to break-up and go their separate ways.'' Sidharth Was Feeling A Little Jealous ''We hear that Sidharth, who debuted alongside Varun in Karan Johar's film, has been feeling a little jealous of his contemporary marching ahead with some interesting film offers up his sleeve.'' Something Happened At The Dream Team Tour Too ''Earlier this year, there were reports that Sid was upset with her showering her attention on Varun during the Dream Team tour.'' Audiences Love Alia & Varun's Pair ''Add to this, while Alia and Sid's onscreen pair has been nothing much to write home about so far, Varun and Alia's onscreen jodi has been loved by the audience, resulting into the two being offered projects together.'' Sid Was Not Happy With It "Sidharth didn't like the idea of Alia and Varun being paired opposite each other repeatedly.'' But Alia Didn't Listen ''He also protested about this but Alia didn't let her beau's professional insecurities affect her personal relationships within the industry.'' The Reason Behind The Split ''To add insult to injury, Alia's friendship with Varun off-screen was something that Sidharth couldn't approve of or handle and that caused the two to finally part ways."

