 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra Rejected Salman Khan's Race 3? Read Details!

Salman Khan RACE 3 REJECTED by Sidharth Malhotra; Know Why

Rumours were doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached for Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and it looks like the actor has politely turned down the offer after going through the script as he's not impressed with the role.

"Sid didn't like the script. And he was clear about it. He didn't dilly-dally and keep the makers waiting. He politely turned down the offer," revealed a source to DNA.

The source further added, "There is a face-off between these two characters - Salman and the other hero. So, it isn't a menial role. After Salman's, this is the biggest role in the film, anyway. Also, Sid and Salman are extremely fond of each other. The two-hero equation wasn't the reason at all. He has done Brothers with Akshay Kumar before so it wasn't an issue here, too."

We'll now have to wait and watch whom will the film-makers approach next for the role. Who do you guys think should star in Race 3, folks? Leave us your comments!

