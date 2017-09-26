 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Race 3?

Sidharth Malhotra To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Race 3?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It looks like the starcast of Race 3 is getting bigger by the day as rumours are doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached to play the lead role in the movie alongside Salman Khan and the duo will be fighting to win over Jacqueline Fernandez. A source close to the development was quoted as saying,

"Yes, Sidharth has been approached for the part. Salman is very fond of Sidharth and suggested his name for the film. This is one of the biggest films that Sid has been offered. It will also be his first franchise. It looks like both, Salman and Sidharth, will be fighting for Jackie."

Race 3

Race 3

The source further added, "This Race franchise will have more twists than all the previous instalments."

Still In Talks

Still In Talks

The source clarified the statements, "Sid has not yet signed on the dotted line. He is still discussing it."

Who Wouldn't?

Who Wouldn't?

"But who would say no to such a film?" Summed up the source.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Right after the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 would go on floors.

Wait & Watch

Wait & Watch

We'll have to wait and watch if Sidharth Malhotra will be roped in for Race 3 or not.

Read more about: sidharth malhotra, salman khan
Story first published: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos