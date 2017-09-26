 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra To Star Alongside Salman Khan In Race 3?

It looks like the starcast of Race 3 is getting bigger by the day as rumours are doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached to play the lead role in the movie alongside Salman Khan and the duo will be fighting to win over Jacqueline Fernandez. A source close to the development was quoted as saying,

"Yes, Sidharth has been approached for the part. Salman is very fond of Sidharth and suggested his name for the film. This is one of the biggest films that Sid has been offered. It will also be his first franchise. It looks like both, Salman and Sidharth, will be fighting for Jackie."