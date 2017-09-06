 »   »   » Don't Blame Jacqueline Only! Sidharth Malhotra Had Problem With Alia Bhatt's CLOSENESS With An Actor

Another Bollywood love story comes to an end! As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have called it quits. Earlier, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was the reason behind this split.

But if recent reports are to be believed, even Sidharth Malhotra was upset with Alia Bhatt's closeness with her co-star. Want to know his name? Then keep on reading.

Alia & Sidharth Were Struggling A source revealed to Bollywood Life, "Alia and Sidharth were already struggling to keep their relationship steady and going.Work had kept the two extremely busy.'' Sidharth Was Not Happy When Alia Spent Time With Varun ''In fact, Sidharth was not happy when Alia worked with Varun in Badrinath and had to spend too much time with him for their film's promotions.'' Same Time, Sidharth Started Working With Jacqueline ''It's around this time that Sidharth and Jacqueline were working on A Gentleman (then titled Reloaded)." Some Issues Cropped Up Again ''Things got awkward between the couple, who were having lots of fights, around this time. They got back together, but soon afterwards there were issues that cropped up again.'' Sidharth Felt Alia Was Not Ready To Commit ''Alia was suspicious that Sidharth was cheating with Jacky behind her back. Sidharth, on the other hand, felt that Alia wasn't willing to commit either." Sidharth Was Not Dating Jacqueline "Sidharth was flirtatious with Jacqueline, but he was not dating her. Alia wasn't too happy with his over friendliness and raised the issue. The couple had several fights.'' Sid & Jacky Are Not A Couple ''In fact, while Sidharth and Jacqueline do share a special bond, but they are not officially a couple.'' Nobody Expected This ''The cracks in Alia-Sid's relationship were always there for everyone to see, but nobody expected that they would call it quits, just like many didn't think it would last.''

