 Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja To Get Engaged? Read Details!

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja To Get Engaged? Read Details!

Posted By:
Sonam Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja have not made their relationship public, but their never-ending PDA on social media is for all to see and they can't hide it any longer as anyone can take a wild guess that the two are indeed in a relationship.

Also, latest reports state that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are planning to get engaged in March/April 2018 and will eventually tie the knot by the end of the same year. So it's going to be one helluva year for Sonam as Veere Di Wedding, engagement and wedding preparations will be her top priority.

Love-birds

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja might get engaged during the summer of 2018.

Wedding Bells

Reports state that they'll get married by the end of 2018 as well.

Hush Hush

Sonam and Anand have not made their relationship official as of now.

PDA

Their PDA on social media is followed by many and one can read between the lines.

Great Year

Sonam Kapoor is going to have one busy yet happy year in 2018.

Veere Di Wedding

Her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding is all set to hit the theatres on May 2018.

Engagement Time

Her engagement will be held during the same time as well.

Starcast

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Good Work

The film is directed by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor.

Director's Cut

Veere Di Wedding is Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut.

Chick Flick

The film is touted as India's first chick flick.

Dil Chahta Hai

The chick flick will be like the female version of Dil Chahta Hai.


Read more about: sonam kapoor, veere di wedding
Story first published: Friday, November 10, 2017, 15:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2017
